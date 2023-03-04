Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Invests $137,000 in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Hayward by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hayward by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,842,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,617,000 after acquiring an additional 129,777 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Hayward during the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Hayward by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 11,020 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hayward by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,257,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,612,000 after acquiring an additional 30,762 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hayward alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hayward

In related news, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 5,653,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $65,132,593.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,247,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,694,252.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 7,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $97,787.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,947.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 5,653,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $65,132,593.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,247,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,694,252.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,713,871 shares of company stock valued at $65,917,092. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Stock Up 3.7 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSE:HAYW opened at $12.25 on Friday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $18.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.63.

HAYW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Hayward from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Hayward from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hayward from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hayward from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

About Hayward

(Get Rating)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.