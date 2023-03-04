Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 1,984 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 66.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,973 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Paycom Software by 297.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 578,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,958,000 after buying an additional 432,727 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 700,963 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $196,353,000 after purchasing an additional 397,296 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,061,000 after purchasing an additional 283,892 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 373.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 283,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,425,000 after purchasing an additional 223,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 327,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,638,000 after purchasing an additional 161,069 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software Trading Up 1.5 %

Paycom Software stock opened at $291.54 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.82 and a 52 week high of $402.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.11, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $370.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAYC. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $324.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.00.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

