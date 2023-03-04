Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Grows Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TECH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 488.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the third quarter worth $38,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 119.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 34.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 800 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $65,608.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,804.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bio-Techne Trading Up 0.8 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Bio-Techne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.25 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Bio-Techne from $111.50 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bio-Techne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.36.

Shares of TECH opened at $78.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 48.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.24. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $113.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Bio-Techne Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 19.88%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Further Reading

