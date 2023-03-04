Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires Shares of 28,100 MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth $1,034,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 95,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $124,070.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $124,070.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 110,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $4,934,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,750,955.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 365,740 shares of company stock worth $15,357,245. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

MGM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.61.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $45.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.15 and a 200-day moving average of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by $2.29. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 11.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Further Reading

