ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Acquired by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,225 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANSS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 12.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 59.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ANSYS by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,742,000 after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in ANSYS by 4.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ANSS. Barclays lifted their target price on ANSYS from $200.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on ANSYS from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ANSYS from $319.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.25.

Insider Activity

ANSYS Trading Up 0.9 %

In related news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,322,759.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total value of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,322,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS stock opened at $310.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.23 and a 12 month high of $328.94. The stock has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.24.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

