Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys New Position in Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE:ODV)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE:ODV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ODV. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Osisko Development during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,020,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Osisko Development during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Osisko Development by 112.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 423,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 223,867 shares in the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Osisko Development during the third quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Osisko Development during the second quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Institutional investors own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Osisko Development alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Osisko Development from $8.25 to $8.50 in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Osisko Development Trading Up 3.0 %

Osisko Development Profile

ODV opened at $4.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.73. Osisko Development Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $11.43.

(Get Rating)

Osisko Development Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following projects. Cariboo, San Antonio, James Bay properties, Guerrero properties, and mineral reserve and resources. The company was founded on November 25, 2020 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE:ODV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.