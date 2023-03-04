Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Cuts Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331,400 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TEVA. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 555.6% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 213.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 50.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 63,383 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $626,857.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,974 shares in the company, valued at $29,412.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 63,383 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $626,857.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,974 shares in the company, valued at $29,412.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 59,655 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $589,987.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,618.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Up 0.8 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on TEVA. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.78.

TEVA stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $11.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Stories

