Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $1.22 Million Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,253 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UGI. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of UGI by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 154,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 19,679 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of UGI by 111.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the third quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in UGI during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in UGI during the third quarter worth about $7,404,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

UGI opened at $37.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.12 and a 200 day moving average of $37.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $44.54. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. UGI had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.64%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UGI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

