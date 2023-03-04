Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Invests $36,000 in Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Tiziana Life Sciences Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of TLSA stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average of $0.67. Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.38.

Tiziana Life Sciences Company Profile

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules to treat human diseases in oncology and immunology. The company's lead product candidate in immunology is Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of Crohn's, graft versus host, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis diseases.

