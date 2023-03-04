Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 5,418 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 155,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,418 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in XPeng were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of XPeng by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,404,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,917 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of XPeng by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,215,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,756,000 after purchasing an additional 619,993 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of XPeng by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,912,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,193,000 after purchasing an additional 471,143 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of XPeng by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,901,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,792,000 after purchasing an additional 292,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of XPeng by 74.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,316,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on XPEV. Macquarie downgraded XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded XPeng from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America downgraded XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. China Renaissance downgraded XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.50 to $11.30 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on XPeng to $8.92 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, XPeng has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.03.

Shares of XPEV stock opened at $9.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.11. XPeng Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $35.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.10. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $959.23 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

