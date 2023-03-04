Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Takes $1.50 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

CRWD stock opened at $126.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.12. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $242.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $580.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $234.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.08.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $126,868.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,478.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,683. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $126,868.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,478.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

