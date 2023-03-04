Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 506.6% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 40,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 34,183 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,649,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,947,000 after buying an additional 147,509 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 662,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,019,000 after buying an additional 108,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.7% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 11,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $77.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.87. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 31.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HIG shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 3,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $304,744.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,996,563.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 18,534 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $1,388,752.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 3,914 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $304,744.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,996,563.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,832 shares of company stock worth $10,166,865 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

