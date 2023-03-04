Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Cuts Stock Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,576 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. 52.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Liberty Global Price Performance

About Liberty Global

LBTYK stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23.

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.