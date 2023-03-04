Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Buys New Position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PR. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,557,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $476,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,505,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $352,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on PR. Mizuho began coverage on Permian Resources in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Permian Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Permian Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Permian Resources Stock Down 0.4 %

In related news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,062,985 shares in the company, valued at $12,755,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PR opened at $11.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. Permian Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $12.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.08.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.42%.

Permian Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Permian Resources Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

