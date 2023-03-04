Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Equifax by 2,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Equifax by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $207.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.43 and its 200-day moving average is $193.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.98 and a 12-month high of $243.79.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Equifax had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EFX. StockNews.com lowered Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Equifax from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Equifax from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Equifax from $181.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.67.

Equifax Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Further Reading

