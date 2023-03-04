Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $2.05 Million Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,004 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVA. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 1,388.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the third quarter worth $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 88.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the second quarter worth $51,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Charles Berg sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total transaction of $60,108.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DaVita Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on DaVita from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on DaVita from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.43.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $82.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.55 and its 200-day moving average is $81.49. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $65.28 and a one year high of $124.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Profile

(Get Rating)

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Featured Stories

