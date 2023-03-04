Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Increases Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 85.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,487 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 14.8% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 2,549.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 570,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,358,000 after purchasing an additional 549,051 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the third quarter worth about $2,295,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 914.8% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,478,000 after buying an additional 96,783 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the third quarter worth about $1,762,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSGP. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $72.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.32. The stock has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.25 and a fifty-two week high of $85.37. The company has a quick ratio of 13.92, a current ratio of 13.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

