Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Takes Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 20,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLTR. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 39.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $8.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.69. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $14.86.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $508.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $161,600.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,444.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $161,600.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,444.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $39,637.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 334,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,856,136.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 993,960 shares of company stock worth $7,452,887. 13.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.64.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

