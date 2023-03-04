Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $2.23 Million Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 144,171 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 256.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,996 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $525,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in AMETEK by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 44,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 583.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 87,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 74,273 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AME opened at $143.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.19 and its 200-day moving average is $133.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.62. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.17 and a 52 week high of $148.06. The firm has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $944,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,632.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $382,486.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $944,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,632.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.11.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

