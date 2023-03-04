Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Buys Shares of 10,000 Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 166.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 18.5% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Provention Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Provention Bio from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Provention Bio from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In other Provention Bio news, CEO Ashleigh Palmer sold 25,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $259,383.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,570,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,803,302. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Provention Bio news, insider Francisco Leon sold 187,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $1,918,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,573,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,138,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Ashleigh Palmer sold 25,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $259,383.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,570,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,803,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,352,549 shares of company stock valued at $31,794,691. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRVB opened at $8.18 on Friday. Provention Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.65. The company has a quick ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D), PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease, PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease, PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus, and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

