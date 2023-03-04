Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Invests $82,000 in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 34.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 132,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $568,854.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,768,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,458,091.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 132,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $568,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,768,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,458,091.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,253,269 shares in the company, valued at $10,101,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 1,040,100 shares of company stock worth $4,577,304 over the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SOFI opened at $6.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.57. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $11.01.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $443.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.84 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

