Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 378,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,630 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Sirius XM by 207.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,324,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941,989 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,896,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,277,000 after buying an additional 3,074,638 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,779,000 after buying an additional 2,413,360 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 21,739.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,271,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,969,000 after buying an additional 2,260,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,901,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,535,000 after buying an additional 1,704,197 shares in the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIRI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.00 to $5.40 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.77.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $4.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.87. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $6.85.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 13.48%. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0242 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.

About Sirius XM

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.