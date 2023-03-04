Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stock Position Increased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 251.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,514 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,494,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $243,923,000 after buying an additional 118,318 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Trimble by 1.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 162,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Trimble by 6.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 67,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 33.1% in the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Trimble by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 41,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRMB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Trimble from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.60.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $54.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.97. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $74.87.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

