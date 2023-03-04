Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Purchases New Position in Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 133,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned about 0.48% of Benitec Biopharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $578,000. 69.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BNTC opened at $0.32 on Friday. Benitec Biopharma Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.30.

Benitec Biopharma ( NASDAQ:BNTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($40.00) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

