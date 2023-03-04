Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Acquires New Holdings in F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in F45 Training during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in F45 Training during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in F45 Training during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in F45 Training in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in F45 Training in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

Get F45 Training alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FXLV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on F45 Training from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on F45 Training to $3.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.88.

F45 Training Trading Up 11.0 %

About F45 Training

Shares of NYSE:FXLV opened at $2.33 on Friday. F45 Training Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $15.15. The stock has a market cap of $224.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of -1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.80.

(Get Rating)

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,749 total studios.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for F45 Training Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F45 Training and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.