Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Invests $49,000 in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 103.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Himax Technologies in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Himax Technologies in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Himax Technologies in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 719.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 12,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.
Shares of HIMX stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $12.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.66.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.
Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.
