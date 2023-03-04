Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Invests $49,000 in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 103.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Himax Technologies in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Himax Technologies in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Himax Technologies in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 719.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 12,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Himax Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of HIMX stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $12.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $262.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.30 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

About Himax Technologies

(Get Rating)

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.