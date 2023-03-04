Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Purchases Shares of 14,817 Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Separately, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Magic Empire Global in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Magic Empire Global Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ MEGL opened at 1.83 on Friday. Magic Empire Global Limited has a 1 year low of 1.20 and a 1 year high of 249.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is 2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is 3.35.

About Magic Empire Global

Magic Empire Global Limited provides initial public offering sponsorship, financial and independent financial advisory, post-listing compliance advisory, and underwriting services to corporations in Hong Kong. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

