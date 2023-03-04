146,278 Shares in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) Acquired by Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 146,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RLX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in RLX Technology by 141.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 27,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 16,078 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in RLX Technology by 175.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 47,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 30,125 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in RLX Technology by 56.5% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 56,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 20,260 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in RLX Technology in the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in RLX Technology in the third quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Get RLX Technology alerts:

RLX Technology Stock Up 10.4 %

NYSE RLX opened at $2.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.86. RLX Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $3.06.

About RLX Technology

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.