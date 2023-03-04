Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Invests $141,000 in Sound Point Acquisition Corp I, Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCM)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Sound Point Acquisition Corp I, Ltd (NASDAQ:SPCM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sound Point Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,492,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sound Point Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sound Point Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,169,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sound Point Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sound Point Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,057,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPCM opened at $10.51 on Friday. Sound Point Acquisition Corp I, Ltd has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $11.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.28.

Sound Point Acquisition Corp I, Ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It primarily focuses on technology, media, consumer brands, and other industries.

