Insider Selling: Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP Sells 903 Shares of Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $50,134.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,726.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $56.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.61 and a 200-day moving average of $51.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.38 and a 52-week high of $60.61.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.90 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Itron in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Itron by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Itron by 230.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Itron in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Itron by 30.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITRI shares. TheStreet upgraded Itron from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Itron from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price target on Itron from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.22.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

