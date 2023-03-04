Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Upgraded by Needham & Company LLC to Buy

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $230.00 price target on the CRM provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $164.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $134.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $186.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 887.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.62. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $222.15.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that Salesforce will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,214,883.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,560,558. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after buying an additional 13,483,854 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $797,956,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $401,215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

