Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Upgraded by Needham & Company LLC to Buy

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $230.00 price target on the CRM provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.37% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $164.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $134.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.
Salesforce Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $186.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 887.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.62. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $222.15.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,214,883.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,560,558. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after buying an additional 13,483,854 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $797,956,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $401,215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.
Salesforce Company Profile
Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
