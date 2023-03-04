BMO Capital Markets Increases Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $230.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $185.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 23.37% from the company’s previous close.

CRM has been the subject of several other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Salesforce from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Salesforce from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $186.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 887.76, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.21. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $222.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.87 and a 200 day moving average of $153.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total transaction of $1,411,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,214,883.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total transaction of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,214,883.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,560,558 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in Salesforce by 506.1% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

