Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Wedbush from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRM. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $164.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock opened at $186.43 on Thursday. Salesforce has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $222.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $186.43 billion, a PE ratio of 887.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,560,558. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after buying an additional 13,483,854 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $797,956,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Articles

