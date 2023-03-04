Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Wedbush from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.01% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRM. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $164.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.
Salesforce Price Performance
CRM stock opened at $186.43 on Thursday. Salesforce has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $222.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $186.43 billion, a PE ratio of 887.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.21.
Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce
In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,560,558. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after buying an additional 13,483,854 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $797,956,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.
Salesforce Company Profile
Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Salesforce (CRM)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.