Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $165.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.63% from the company’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.19 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.90 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.69 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on DLTR. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.88.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Price Performance

DLTR opened at $149.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.51. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $124.76 and a 1 year high of $177.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Trading of Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mantle Ridge LP increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after buying an additional 11,365,431 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,864,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,093,000 after purchasing an additional 290,842 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,910 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,063,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,808,000 after purchasing an additional 26,903 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 18.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,592,000 after purchasing an additional 548,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.