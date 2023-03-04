Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Has $171,000 Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lowered its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,281 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 189,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.71.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,186,878.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $11.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average of $9.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.22.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 64.76% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

