30,763 Shares in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Acquired by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Avnet in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Avnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Avnet by 49.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Avnet by 442.5% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Avnet by 29.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Avnet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Avnet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT opened at $45.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.61 and its 200-day moving average is $42.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.54. Avnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.45 and a 52 week high of $50.19.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. Avnet had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.02%.

Avnet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Further Reading

