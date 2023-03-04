Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 49,066 Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 49,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YOU. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Clear Secure by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 10,751,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,997,000 after buying an additional 2,184,428 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,258,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,329 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 606.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,143,000 after purchasing an additional 864,515 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,814,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,473,000 after purchasing an additional 628,131 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 1st quarter worth about $13,875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YOU opened at $28.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.65 and a beta of 1.58. Clear Secure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.79 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.56.

Several research firms have recently commented on YOU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

In other Clear Secure news, major shareholder General Atlantic Partners Aiv sold 1,801,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $52,239,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,861,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,972,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Clear Secure news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $105,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,285.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder General Atlantic Partners Aiv sold 1,801,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $52,239,208.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,861,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,972,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,604,852 shares of company stock worth $104,724,838. 42.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

