Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases 5,889 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,889 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sealed Air by 93.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,052,000 after purchasing an additional 282,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 114.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 497,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,698,000 after buying an additional 265,774 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 21.2% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,157,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,512,000 after buying an additional 202,073 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 29.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 738,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,857,000 after buying an additional 169,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,464,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,102,444,000 after buying an additional 148,634 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Stock Up 0.8 %

SEE opened at $49.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.24. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $41.24 and a twelve month high of $70.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.56.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 254.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 23.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.82.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

