Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Capital Fund Management S.A. cut its stake in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257,961 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.16% of GoPro worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPRO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in GoPro by 335.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 91,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 70,476 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its position in GoPro by 119.2% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 69,188 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in GoPro by 2.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 435,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 9,705 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in GoPro by 31.2% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 42,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 10,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC increased its position in GoPro by 174.4% during the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 27,610 shares during the last quarter. 54.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at GoPro

In related news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 76,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $430,222.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 414,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,471.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other GoPro news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 76,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $430,222.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 414,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,471.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eve T. Saltman sold 41,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $243,527.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 141,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,043 shares of company stock worth $978,441. Company insiders own 17.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GPRO opened at $5.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.48. GoPro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $9.42. The stock has a market cap of $831.76 million, a PE ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 1.41.

Several equities analysts have commented on GPRO shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of GoPro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on GoPro from $4.40 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded GoPro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

