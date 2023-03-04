Capital Fund Management S.A. Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,447 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.08% of Clearfield as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Clearfield by 800.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,972 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 16,866 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Clearfield by 47.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 106,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,195,000 after purchasing an additional 34,190 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Clearfield in the third quarter valued at $461,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Clearfield by 11.7% in the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,990 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Clearfield in the third quarter valued at $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $61.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.22. The stock has a market cap of $928.42 million, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.36. Clearfield, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.91 and a 1 year high of $134.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 6.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.56 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clearfield, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CLFD shares. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Clearfield from $135.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Clearfield from $141.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Clearfield from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Clearfield from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

Insider Activity at Clearfield

In other news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth bought 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $198,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,254,783 shares in the company, valued at $80,306,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth bought 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $198,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,254,783 shares in the company, valued at $80,306,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles N. Hayssen bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.50 per share, with a total value of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,847 shares in the company, valued at $8,279,243.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

About Clearfield

(Get Rating)

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

Featured Stories

