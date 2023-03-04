Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lessened its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 155.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HAE shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Haemonetics from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Haemonetics from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Haemonetics from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Haemonetics from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Shares of HAE opened at $78.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 42.16, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $48.67 and a 1 year high of $91.39.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $305.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $215,190.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

