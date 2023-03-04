Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,318,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 133,488 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $31,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

ZTO has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.30 to $32.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th.

Shares of NYSE:ZTO opened at $24.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.22 and its 200 day moving average is $25.04. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

