American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.40% from the company’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.92.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $14.12 on Thursday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $19.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average of $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Insider Activity at American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $1,185,212.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,399.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 33,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $537,935.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,848.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $1,185,212.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,399.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,853 shares of company stock worth $2,001,454. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 25.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,356,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $236,988,000 after buying an additional 5,013,262 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 15.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,967,000 after buying an additional 2,369,726 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 10.1% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 8,399,160 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $81,724,000 after buying an additional 771,320 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,317,591 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $102,153,000 after buying an additional 990,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 9.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,737,774 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $55,829,000 after buying an additional 499,560 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

