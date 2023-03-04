Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 62,000 Shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) by 206.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.10% of comScore worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Management bought a new position in shares of comScore in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of comScore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of comScore by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of comScore in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of comScore in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Get comScore alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of comScore in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Activity at comScore

comScore Stock Performance

In related news, Director William Paul Livek acquired 75,000 shares of comScore stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $87,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,957,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,460,524.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased a total of 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $312,500 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

SCOR stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. comScore, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average of $1.46.

comScore Profile

(Get Rating)

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.