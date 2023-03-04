Caxton Associates LP Invests $43,000 in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 25.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,796,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,115,000 after buying an additional 6,299,168 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,273,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,428,000 after buying an additional 47,747 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 59.7% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 8,592,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,010,000 after buying an additional 3,213,461 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 7.9% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,674,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,498,000 after buying an additional 488,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,474,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,313,000 after buying an additional 67,157 shares during the period.
Brookdale Senior Living Stock Up 3.3 %
Shares of NYSE:BKD opened at $3.45 on Friday. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $7.61. The company has a market cap of $645.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average is $3.70.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Buying and Selling at Brookdale Senior Living
In other Brookdale Senior Living news, Director Jordan R. Asher sold 17,200 shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total transaction of $57,276.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,873.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.
Brookdale Senior Living Profile
Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brookdale Senior Living (BKD)
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Expanding in the West
Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.