Caxton Associates LP Invests $43,000 in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 25.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,796,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,115,000 after buying an additional 6,299,168 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,273,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,428,000 after buying an additional 47,747 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 59.7% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 8,592,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,010,000 after buying an additional 3,213,461 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 7.9% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,674,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,498,000 after buying an additional 488,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,474,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,313,000 after buying an additional 67,157 shares during the period.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BKD opened at $3.45 on Friday. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $7.61. The company has a market cap of $645.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average is $3.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookdale Senior Living

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKD. StockNews.com upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brookdale Senior Living from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

In other Brookdale Senior Living news, Director Jordan R. Asher sold 17,200 shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total transaction of $57,276.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,873.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.