Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 38.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the third quarter worth $42,000. Cannell & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the second quarter worth $70,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $3.10 on Friday. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $357.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.61.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNSL shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Consolidated Communications from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen cut their target price on Consolidated Communications from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

