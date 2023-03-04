Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Stock Holdings in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.06% of comScore worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of comScore in the first quarter worth $34,000. Maryland Capital Management bought a new position in comScore in the second quarter valued at $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in comScore by 60.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of comScore during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in comScore in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of comScore in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of SCOR opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average of $1.46. comScore, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.07.

In other comScore news, Director William Paul Livek bought 150,000 shares of comScore stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,107,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,040,026.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 250,000 shares of company stock worth $312,500. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

comScore Profile

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

