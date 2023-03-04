Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 297,614 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,245,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 297,614 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 2.64% of Vericel worth $28,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCEL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vericel by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,105,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $271,566,000 after buying an additional 32,155 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vericel by 15.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,400,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,631,000 after buying an additional 458,219 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vericel by 0.8% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 460,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,602,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vericel by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 459,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after buying an additional 9,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vericel by 28.1% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 428,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,952,000 after buying an additional 94,212 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Vericel from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. BTIG Research lowered Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of VCEL opened at $31.33 on Friday. Vericel Co. has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $41.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.03 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.26 and a 200-day moving average of $25.78.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 39,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $1,083,517.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,066 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,200.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

