Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 156,445 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $33,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 2,395.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter worth $43,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter worth $85,000. 47.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Stock Up 2.4 %

ARES stock opened at $83.12 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.34.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.14. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $937.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 287.06%.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 330,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $458,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 51,001,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,892,196.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 330,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $458,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 51,001,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,892,196.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $7,014,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,660,902 shares of company stock valued at $5,812,824 and have sold 5,221,973 shares valued at $161,492,492. Corporate insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Ares Management from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ares Management from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ares Management from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Featured Stories

