Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 824,497 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 243,715 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.53% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $26,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SKX. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 10.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 71.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 11.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 34.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 87,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 22,464 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SKX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.83.

Insider Activity at Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, COO David Weinberg sold 8,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $355,362.87. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,261,679.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, COO David Weinberg sold 8,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $355,362.87. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,261,679.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 9,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $426,897.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,627,840.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 82,409 shares of company stock valued at $3,666,079 over the last 90 days. 24.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SKX opened at $45.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.26. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $49.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.32.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

